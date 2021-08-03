Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces federal money for Wisconsin tourism

Fire over the Fox in downtown Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers visited the Titletown District Tuesday morning, promoting more investments in the state’s tourism industry.

The governor announced $10 million in grants to local governments and tourism non-profits and projects to boost tourism. They can apply for grants asking for up to $3.5 million.

The money is to be used on public or non-profit attractions; tourism infrastructure, like convention centers; or travel infrastructure.

“From hotels to event venues, summer camps and minor league sports teams, these folks make up a very important part of our state economy, and we know when we invest in our tourism it pays off,” Evers said.

Even during the pandemic, Wisconsin’s tourism industry supported more than 157,000 jobs and had more than a $17 billion impact on the state’s economy.

Gov. Evers visits Green Bay area

Gov. Evers is speaking at Hinterland Brewery in the Titletown District on his Badger Bounceback tour

Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

