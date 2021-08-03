Advertisement

Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Garth Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.

Brooks was already scheduled to take a three-week break after the Aug. 14 show in Nebraska and will take that time to assess what to do about the remainder of the dates in 2021. He is also scheduled to play Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore and Boston.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said in a statement. “We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

Brooks, one of the biggest selling entertainers in music, restarted touring in July and regularly performs in front of 60,000-70,000 people per stadium. Many of his shows sell out well in advance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ambrosius is charged with causing fires in Brown County
Brown County man charged with 8 counts of arson
Manitowoc woman faces life for repeated abuse in 3-year-old child’s death
File photo
Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Monday
Freddy Moyano filmed this snowy egret fishing in shallow water in Green Bay.
A rare sight along the Bay of Green Bay
Residents asked to stay away from Neenah’s Keating Park due to stinging insects

Latest News

Packers training camp day 6
Packers Training Camp #6 Recap
3 Brilliant Minutes: Looking back on July weather in northeast Wisconsin
3 Brilliant Minutes: A look back at July weather
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Foreign exchange students in need of hosts families in the Fox Valley
Foreign exchange students in need of hosts families in the Fox Valley
Neville Public Museum in Green Bay (WBAY file photo)
Neville Public Museum receives exhibit award