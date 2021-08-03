Foreign exchange students in need of hosts families in the Fox Valley

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nacel Open Door is seeking host families in the Fox Valley for the upcoming school year.

After a difficult year of staying inside, Nacel is seeing more and more students from all around the world looking to come to America for the school year. In order to do so though, they need the family’s to host them.

In the Fox Valley region, more than 30 exchange students have already been matched with families. Abby Krueger, the local representative for Nacel Open Door who grew up with foreign exchange students said the experience is one that not only changes the student’s life but opens the host’s eyes too.

“It really is a life-changing experience. It helps hosts families learn how to communicate better with people from other cultures, other countries,” Krueger said.

Those interested in opening their homes must be able to complete an online application, background checks, reference checks, and a home visit.

Students are typically looking to stay a full 10 months for the school year. Welcome Hosts enable students to stay with them for three months, get aquatinted and comfortable and transfer to a friend’s house for the rest of the year if possible.

Students will have their own spending money and health insurance, but host families are required to provide meals and a happy home.

At this time Nacel is looking for host families in several schools including New Holstein, Bay Port, Fox Valley Lutheran, Wolf River Lutheran, Waupaca Christian Academy, Freedom, Shiocton, Wittenberg, New London, Clintonville, and Bonduel.

For more information about becoming a host family check out their website here.

