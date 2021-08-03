Advertisement

Father, daughter drown in Adams County lake

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) - The bodies of a father and daughter have been recovered from an Adams County lake.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about two missing boaters at Petenwell Lake in the town of Strongs Prairie about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. That’s about 40 miles west of Wautoma.

A diving crew recovered the bodies of 41-year-old Andrew Nett and his 13-year-old daughter, Aurora Nett, on Monday.

Adams County sheriff’s officials say several children were struggling to swim in the water when Andrew Nett jumped in to help. Nett’s daughter was also in the water.

Bystanders pulled the other children out of the water, but the father and daughter did not resurface. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

