Dr. Rai on delta surge: “This really is a disease of the unvaccinated”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “the war has changed.” The 7-day average for new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin is up to almost 800 per day. A month ago we were averaging 74 new cases per day. Much of Northeast Wisconsin is in the CDC’s “Substantial” or “High” categories for COVID-19 transmission.

Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai returned to Action 2 News This Morning on Tuesday to discuss this latest surge in cases, concerns about the breakthrough cases among vaccinated people, and his own concerns about the people choosing not to be vaccinated.

On the spread of the virus in Wisconsin:

Well, the state of Wisconsin is definitely getting a lot worse right now, and that’s unfortunate. The delta variant, as we’ve talked about, spreads a lot more, a lot faster, and when it gets a hold of an area, that is when the virus is spreading at such a high rate, you need to do certain things to keep yourself safer. We’re in that category right now.

You can see on the [CDC COVID Data Tracker] map, Brown County has turned that orange-ish red, then you have Shawano County being that bright red there. What that means is, our cases per 100,000 over a 7 day period are above 50, and the percent positivity – that is, the percent of positive tests versus the total tests – has reached above 8%. Either one of those numbers hitting that mark gets us into that high area or even higher area, that orange or red area. What that means, the delta variant is spreading very rapidly in this environment, and we need to do something to stop it.

And what they’ve said in those situations is, there are a couple things we can do. Number one, get everybody vaccinated as soon as possible. What we’re trying to do. But it takes some time for that to work. So what do you do in the interim?

Well, if you’re outside, still, we’ve always said you’re pretty safe if you’re outside. If you’re indoors, we’ve always said unvaccinated people should wear a mask; that hasn’t changed. What has changed is if you’re going indoors, and you’re vaccinated, they’re recommending when we get into these high areas that we put that mask on. What it’s not saying is, stop doing things. It’s not saying don’t go out to eat, don’t get a haircut. It’s saying if you do that, put a mask on, try to avoid those really big crowds if you can. Try to not give delta an opportunity to infect more people, even in the vaccinated individuals, because there’s that really small chance that you could have a breakthrough infection. And once that small chance happens, spread can happen, so just try to mitigate that, try to stop that.

On breakthrough cases among vaccinated people:

You know, it’s a really small percentage. I think when we first rolled out the vaccine we, in December here, we said about 95% effective. One was like 98, one was 92, let’s pick a number and say it’s 95. That means 5 percent of the people who are vaccinated could get – doesn’t mean they’re going to – but could get infected. Well, 3 million people have been vaccinated in the state of Wisconsin. That’s 150,000 people that, you know, still could. So it’s still a small number in the overall percentage, but yes, you’re probably going to know somebody who had a breakthrough infection.

Are breakthrough cases less severe?

Yeah, they’re not the ones that are overwhelming the health systems around the country. This really is a disease of the unvaccinated. The occasional vaccinated person, very small numbers, get positive but they don’t get very sick. What we’re seeing are those who chose not to get vaccinated, across all age groups, are getting very sick. If we look at Florida, if we look at Arkansas, if we look at Missouri, hospitals are being overrun. Florida just set a record. And it’s really a disease of the unvaccinated right now.

Who local hospitals are seeing:

For the most part are unvaccinated individuals. So, once again, vaccinated individuals becoming sick is a really small number. Unvaccinated people becoming sick is a rising and rising and rising number, unfortunately.

Are health care workers discouraged by another surge?

Well let’s understand that we have tools. I think I was probably more discouraged in previous surges because all we had was ‘stay inside,’ go to virtual school, put on masks. And all those comments were very unpopular, I got to hear that. We have tools now. We have vaccines now. So I’m encouraged that we can get people, the more and more people we get vaccinated, we can put this behind us.

This surge will be rough. It will affect people that had a choice and chose not to protect themselves, and they’re going to get sick, and we’re going to take care of them, but the more people that have a chance right now to get vaccinated and not get sick. And that’s what’s encouraging me.

