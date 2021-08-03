DHS reports a third day of more than 1,000 new cases, 65% of Door Co. population fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials have confirmed another 1,300 cases of the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin, the third straight report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to confirm more than 1,000 cases in a single day.

According to the DHS, the state’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases is up to 624,223, an increase of 1,357 since Monday’s report of 622,866, which was an increase of 1,918 from Friday’s report. On Friday, the state confirmed 1,027 new cases from the previous day. With Tuesday’s updated figures, the state’s seven-day case average jumped from 785 to 854, according to the state.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate is continuing to rise. The DHS says 7.2% of all tests in the last 7-day period came back positive, an increase of .3% since Monday’s report of 6.9%.

Health officials blame the delta mutation of the COVID-19 virus, which the CDC says is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other variants so far. A CDC study found vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can carry a viral load as high as the unvaccinated, they’re just less affected by it. The CDC says vaccines are still highly effective at preventing a COVID-19 infection from leading to serious illness or death, even with the delta variant. Virus activity is high in 57 Wisconsin counties and moderate in 15 counties for the third straight report.

Even with the much higher number of cases, for the second straight day the state continues to report a 7-day death average of 1 death per day. In addition, the DHS reports the death rate remained 1.2% of all cases for a 26th day.

The DHS also says Wisconsin’s death toll increased by 4 for a second straight day to 7,447. The agency says there were no deaths reported to the state which happened in the past 30 days due to COVID-19. The DHS reports one of those four deaths was reported in Outagamie County, while a second death was reported in Winnebago County (county-by-county case and death totals appear later in this article).

According to numbers provided by the DHS, vaccinators reported 4,287 more people receiving at least one dose of vaccine since Monday, while 2,659 people completed their vaccine series. So far, the agency says 3,035,180 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine (52.1% of the population), including 2,879,303 Wisconsinites who are fully vaccinated (49.5%).

Those figures include 63.0% of Wisconsin’s adult population getting a vaccine and 60.0% finishing their vaccine regimen. Children ages 12 to 15 continue to see the highest increase in the percentage by age group who received their first dose for the second straight report from the state. Local health departments and school districts have encouraged parents to get students vaccinated before school begins.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since Monday)

12-15: 34.5% received a dose (+0.3)/29.2% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 43.2% received a dose (+0.2)/38.9% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 44.9% received a dose (+0.1)/41.1% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 49.3% received a dose (+0.1)/46.0% completed (+0.0)

35-44: 57.2% received a dose (+0.1)/54.0% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 59.4% received a dose (+0.0)/56.4% completed (+0.0)

55-64: 69.6% received a dose (+0.1)/66.8% completed (+0.1)

65+: 83.9% received a dose (+0.1)/81.8% completed (-0.1)

The latest numbers provided by the state show another 116 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday’s report, which is much higher than our calculated 7-day average of 51 hospitalizations per day. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports Tuesday there are 341 COVID-19 patients in all of Wisconsin’s hospitals, including 106 in intensive care.

The 7-county Northeast health care region’s hospitals have 23 patients among them, including 8 in ICU – five more COVID-19 patients overall since Monday, but the same amount of COVID-19 patients in the ICU. The 8-county Fox Valley region’s hospitals are treating 9 COVID-19 patients, 3 fewer than Monday. After weeks of not reporting any COVID-19 patients in the ICU, the Fox Valley region now reports two patients are in ICU.

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 52.2% (+0.1) 49.8% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 47.1% (+0.1) 44.8% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 41.9% (+0.0) 39.8% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 67.3% (+0.1) 65.0% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 44.8% (+0.1) 42.7% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 42.9% (+0.1) 41.0% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.8% (+0.0) 43.2% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.0% (+0.1) 43.9% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 42.0% (+0.0) 40.8% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 49.2% (+0.1) 46.8% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 43.1% (+0.0) 41.0% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 54.8% (+0.3) 50.3% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 43.5% (+0.1) 41.8% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 52.1% (+0.1) 49.5% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 38.4% (+0.1) 36.5% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50.6% (+0.1) 48.3% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 44.9% (+0.0) 42.9% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 37.0% (+0.1) 35.5% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 50.1% (+0.1) 47.7% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 239,983 (50.6%) (+0.1) 229,158 (48.3%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 266,330 (48.5%) (+0.1) 253,492 (46.1%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,035,180 (52.1%) (+0.0) 2,879,303 (49.5%) (+0.1)

Outagamie County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard have partnered up on a COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside the Fox River Mall. The walk-in clinic near Scheels will operate on select dates between August 2 and September 2, from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Get a list of dates on the Outagamie County website.

The DHS website removed the number of active and recovered cases one week ago-- those are people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the last 30 days or survived past the 30 days. The last report issued on Monday, July 26 said 1% of cases were active and 98% were considered recovered. Health officials acknowledged long ago that “recovered” cases included people suffering long-term health effects from their infection, the so-called “long haulers.”

Brown – 32,334 cases (+110) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 5,925 cases (+6) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,438 cases (+3) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,162 cases (+22) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,655 cases (+5) (30 deaths)

Florence - 458 cases (+1 ) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,770 cases (+28) (133 deaths)

Forest - 982 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,088 cases (+4) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,637 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,005 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,392 cases (+2) ( 28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,064 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,724 cases (+27) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,268 cases (+4) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,815 cases (+4) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 811 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,598 cases (+11) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,076 cases (+22) (226 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,820 cases (+6) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,083 cases (+25) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,032 cases (+5) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,237 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,601 cases (+40) (204 deaths) (+1)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

