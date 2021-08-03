Brown County Health Department: Masks recommended when indoors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is prompting the Brown County Health Department to recommend wearing a mask when indoors, even if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the CDC data, Brown County is now having what is considered a “substantial level” of community transmission, and local health officials say they are strongly recommending masking in indoor settings in order to protect those who are unvaccinated, as well as anyone who is immunocompromised.

The ranking of having substantial transmission is the second highest level - transmission levels are listed as low, moderate, substantial, and high.

The guidance not only comes from the Brown County Health Department, but also the De Pere and Oneida Nation Health Departments.

As we’ve previously reported, the DHS says 52.1% of Brown County’s total population is partially vaccinated, while 49.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.

In addition to properly wearing a mask, the county health department is also recommending to stay six feet apart from those who are not in your household while in public, clean and sanitize areas which are frequently touched, and wash your hands often.

You can find your county’s level of transmission on the CDC website by clicking here.

As of this publishing, Florence County was the only county in Wisconsin to have a low transmission rate. Oconto County is the only county in the Action 2 News viewing area to be in the high transmission rate.

