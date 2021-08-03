Advertisement

Brewers injury update on Axford, Huira added to COVID List

Milwaukee Brewers' John Axford enters a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the...
Milwaukee Brewers' John Axford enters a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the best stories for the Milwaukee Brewers took a detour. Reliever John Axford who was acquired Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays injured his elbow in the ninth inning of the Brewers 6-2 win against the Pirates.

Axford, the Brewers’ single-season saves leader, rejoined the Brewers Monday after last pitching in Milwaukee in 2013. His journey back to the Majors is notable.

He started this season in the TV Studio for the Toronto Blue Jays organization. After not pitching in the MLB since 2018, Axford had a standout performance for Team Canada in Olympic Qualifiers later leading to a minor league contract with the Blue Jays.

He then was acquired by the Brewers on Monday for $1 according to the Associated Press.

Axford recorded only one out and left the mound with Milwaukee’s assistant athletic trainer. Manager Craig Counsell said Axford experienced pain in the back of his right elbow while throwing the final handful of his 22 pitches.

Tuesday afternoon the Brewers placed Axford on the 10-day injured list.

HIURA ADDED TO COVID LIST

Brewers infielder Keston Hiura has been added to the COVID-19 injured list at Triple-A Nashville.

He has not appeared in a game since being optioned to Triple-A on July 30. There was no room for him to get playing time on the big-league roster, particularly after the acquisitions of Rowdy Tellez and Eduardo Escobar, so he shouldn’t be expected to return to the majors anytime soon.

Hiura has had a rough year thus far. Overall, Keston is hitting .166/.257/.302 in 193 plate appearances this year, with a 39.4% strikeout rate.

