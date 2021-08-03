3 Brilliant Minutes: A look back at July weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just how did July shape up this year in our region?

Meteorologist David Ernst and Chris Roth take a look back at temperatures and precipitation in northeast Wisconsin for the past month.

You can watch that segment above.

On Monday, Dave and Chris looked at what August could entail for our region. You can watch that segment below.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.