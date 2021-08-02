TURNING WARMER AND MORE HUMID THIS WEEK

Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy tonight, and you may notice a touch of wildfire smoke as well. An air quality advisory is in effect from Appleton and Green Bay northward as some of this smoke could gradually mix down to the surface through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures tonight should stay in the middle and upper 50s across Northeast Wisconsin. The humidity remains low overnight, but it will feel slightly humid on Tuesday thanks to an ongoing southwest wind. The mugginess should continue to build for the rest of the week. Highs on Tuesday should get into the lower 80s.

A spotty afternoon storm is possible Tuesday, but there’s a better chance by the weekend. The latter half of the work week will feature increasingly warmer and muggier conditions. Highs from Wednesday through the weekend should be in the middle 80s. You’ll notice the humidity by Wednesday or Thursday, but it will be feeling even more uncomfortable over the weekend. Most of us will stay dry through Thursday this week. Scattered storms are in the forecast on Friday... and those hit-or-miss type storms will be possible each afternoon through the start of the next work week.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. A touch of wildfire smoke. Stray evening shower? LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Smoky sunshine. Warmer and slightly humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm & humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Increasing and thickening clouds. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. Scattered storms... especially LATE. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with scattered storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms with a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Hot and muggy with scattered storms. HIGH: 88

