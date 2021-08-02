Advertisement

State’s largest physicians group wants vaccine mandatory for health care workers

Prevea's Dr. Richard Amankwah gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020.
Prevea's Dr. Richard Amankwah gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020.(HSHS Hospitals)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s largest physicians organization is urging all health care organizations to require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite the pleas for voluntary vaccinations, Wisconsin and the nation continue to see dramatic increases in coronavirus infections, primarily due to the spread of the delta variant among those who are unvaccinated.

The plea Monday from the Wisconsin Medical Society follows last week’s call from dozens of national health care organizations, including the American Medical Association, for employer-mandated vaccinations.

Health care systems in Wisconsin requiring employer-mandated vaccinations include the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, the Mayo Clinic Health System and Ascension Wisconsin.  

