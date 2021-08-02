St. Norbert College requires masks to be worn indoors at all times

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert is the first of what might be many local colleges to institute a mask mandate.

This follows the CDC’s updated guidance that urges mask-wearing indoors, regardless of vaccination status in areas of substantial or high coronavirus transmission.

The community’s rising COVID-19 numbers prompting St. Norbert College to re-instate a mask mandate. Officials say they came to this decision now that Brown County is considered an area of substantial coronavirus transmission.

All students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear a mask indoors, regardless if you’re vaccinated or not.

Masks are required at all times, except in a personal workspace, or living space, and are only optional outside.

“I mean it does feel like a step backward, right? Everyone feels that and so we do, we have to adapt to what the transmission levels are. And we knew that with this virus, we can relax things when things are improving, and we have to again, go ahead and implement mitigation strategies when things get, get worse,” said Chrystal Woller, Health Services Director, St. Norbert College.

St. Norbert anticipated other local colleges and universities will respond similarly and accordingly to the CDC guidelines on masking.

“Right now, it’s looking like the trends are increasing with this new delta variant, so I’m anticipating that other universities if they haven’t already, will respond accordingly, I’m certain, in accordance with their local health department as well,” said Woller.

UW Green Bay has a policy that vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask inside.

As Action 2 News reported last week, the UW System announced a $7,000 scholarship to students if they and 70% of their campus are vaccinated.

Woller says they are working on something similar, “I know right now the College of Administration is seeking feedback from students and developing a program for rewarding students, not only those who are vaccinated, but also who comply with the mitigation strategies if they are unvaccinated.”

St. Norbert says they will continue to monitor the levels and make updates as needed. Officials suggest for back-to-school plans, students should highly consider getting vaccinated as soon as they can.

