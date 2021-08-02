Preston Smith explains why he took a pay cut to stay in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith was open about improving his play in 2021 from what he did on the field last season.

“I didn’t have a great year, this is what’s needed if I want to be a part of something great,” Smith told reporters on Monday.

Smith took a pay cut this offseason allowing the Packers to cut his salary-cap number in half for this season from $16 million to $8.75 million. After a breakout season in his first season in Green Bay in 2019, his strong play diminished last season.

In 2019, Smith had a career-high 12.5 sacks while last season managing just four sacks and 26 pressures. The restructured deal reportedly has incentive-based production thresholds allowing Smith to make more money if his productivity increases especially in sacks.

The now leaner outside linebacker explained his reasoning for staying: To chase another shot at a title.

“We came so close this past year and the year before. We have been to two NFC Championships,” Smith said. “This is the far I’ve ever been in my career and I’ve been there twice. I believe in what we got going on around here. It’s a lot of great guys. Majority of everybody returning and everybody here believes the same thing. We can do it. We have a chance to do it.”

Packers Training Camp practices continue on Tuesday at Ray Nitschke Field with the team practicing with pads for the first time. Practice starts at 10:10 A.M.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.