Manitowoc woman faces life for repeated abuse in 3-year-old child’s death

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury found a Manitowoc woman guilty in repeated child abuse in the death of a 3-year-old boy in her care three years ago.

Police said the boy suffered severe external and internal injuries” in July, 2018, while being looked after by Jamie Lynn Schrank and her boyfriend, Eduardo Gamez, while the boy’s parent was at work. The child died later a hospital.

According to prosecutors, Schrank and Gamez were smoking meth while caring for the boy and Schrank’s 5-year-old son. Police said the couple had been babysitting the child for several months. The boy was not related to them.

After a four-day trial, Schrank was found guilty of being party to the crime of repeated acts of physical abuse of a child causing death. The felony count carries life in prison. She’ll be sentenced in October.

Online court records show Schrank was offered a plea deal that could get no more than 20 years of prison and extended supervision, but she rejected the prosecutors’ offer to proceed with the trial knowing a conviction would result in a life sentence.

Gamez entered a plea last year to chronic child neglect resulting in death. He was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison.

