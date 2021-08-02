Kaukauna teen mows lawns for free through ‘50 Yard Challenge’

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) -While many children are enjoying summer break, sixteen-year-old Michael Posorski is at work mowing lawns free of charge.

It’s all part of the non-profit Raising Men Lawn Care Service 50 Yard Challenge.

The 50 Yard Challenge encourage children to mow 50 lawns, for free for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans.

“It means a lot because when you hear about all these people who have cancer or are sick and their grass is up to your ankles and they can’t do anything about it, it’s just sad so you like to give back and help them,” Posorski said.

The challenge also looks to help kids gain life-skills like responsibility, a sense of commitment and time management.

Posorski originally came across the challenge on Facebook and didn’t know if he had time for it along side his summer job, but was interested non-the-less.

“I read up on it and I was like oh that sounds like a fun thing, but I never expected that I would have the time to do it,” Posorski said.

But he made some adjustments and devoted himself to help his community.

Once he accepted the challenge, Raising Men Lawn Care Service sent safety glasses, ear protection and a white Raising Men t-shirt.

For each ten lawns, Posorski was sent a new colored t-shirt. In the three weeks since he started, he has already mowed 30 lawns in the Kaukauna area.

“We are excited for him, he’s giving back to the community, he is giving back to the community and he’s already up to thirty lawns in just a short three weeks,” Lynn Knott, Posorski’s grandmother said.

If Posorski completes mowing 50 yards, Rodney Smith, the founder of the 50 yard challenge will fly out to meet him and gift him with a brand-new lawnmower, weed whacker and leaf-blower.

“He’s got a goal in mind so the dedication and responsibility of following through is great,” Knott said.

There are over 2000 children worldwide who are currently participating in the 50 Yard Challenge. Posorski is one of only 31 in Wisconsin to participate.

“You get a sense of pride because when you think about it there are a lot of people in Wisconsin and if you’re only the 31st or 33rd kid who’s doing it, that’s crazy,” Posorski said.

Anyone interested in learning more can go to the Raising Men Lawn Care Service website here.

