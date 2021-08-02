John Axford returns to Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Veteran reliever John Axford is rejoining the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced they acquired the right-hander from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Axford played for the Brewers for five seasons, making his Major League debut with the team in 2009. The Brewers say he’ll get his uniform number 59. Bench coach Pat Murphy will give up his 59 jersey for a double-oh.

Axford had 106 saves in 268 appearances for Milwaukee, including 46 saves in 2011, which made him the team’s all-time franchise leader for saves in a single season. That includes 43 consecutive saves -- another franchise record. And he’s second only to Dan Plesac’s 133 for the most career saves in franchise history.

Since Milwaukee, he’s played for St. Louis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Oakland, Toronto, and L.A.’s Dodgers. He has a career record of 144 saves in 543 games after 10 seasons in the MLB.

He hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2018. He was a studio analyst for Blue Jays television earlier this year before signing a Minor League contract in June. Playing for Buffalo’s Triple-A team, he had 2 saves in 9 relief appearances and held opposing batters to a 0.061 average.

Axford went 21-19 with a 3.35 ERA during his seasons with the crew.

The Brewers say he’ll join the team Monday night, and a roster move to make room for him will be announced later.

