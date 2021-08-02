Advertisement

Interview: Medical official discusses troubling pandemic trends

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials with the state of Wisconsin say more than 98% of COVID-19 cases this year are in people who are not fully vaccinated.

This is one of the trends being reported during the pandemic.

Currently, cases are increasing in Wisconsin and across the country, and those cases are leading to a rise in hospitalizations, signaling a fourth surge in the pandemic.

The new course has health care professionals troubled - and it’s a course Dr. Nasia Safdar, the Medical Director of Infection Control at UW Health, says is quite concerning.

You can watch Chris Roth’s interview with Dr. Nasia Safdar in the video above.

