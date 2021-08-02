Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

No injuries reported following fire at Appleton Pick ‘n Save
Crash
Sheriff’s Office: Man severely injured following head-on crash into barricade
Former Packers receiver James Jones visits with Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and...
Rodgers red hot to start camp
Fond du Lac woman killed while riding bike in Sheboygan County
Police: Alcohol appears to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street on Sunday.
WATCH: People flee Bourbon Street as 5 are shot in New Orleans
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life...
Rep. Sanford Bishop discusses Felix Hall memorial service
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
Prevea's Dr. Richard Amankwah gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020.
State’s largest physicians group wants vaccine mandatory for health care workers