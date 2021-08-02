A COMFORTABLE START TO THE WORK WEEK...

Skies are partly cloudy across Wisconsin. An area of high pressure stretching from the Midwest into eastern Canada will keep most of us dry. However, as a weak disturbance passes to our northeast, isolated thundershowers could pop up where the winds converge. This might happen by the lakeshore and in the Northwoods, but this rain chance is, at most, around 20%.

Most folks will be dry with afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. A gentle west-northwest breeze will keep the humidity low for this time of year.

As the wind turns to more of a southwesterly direction the next couple days, a warmer and more humid air mass will push into Wisconsin. Look for highs in the middle 80s from Wednesday and into the upcoming weekend. The increasingly sticky air may fuel some occasional thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. While it’s too early to know the exact timing of those late week storms, that three day stretch does NOT look like a complete washout.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. An isolated thundershower? HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Some clouds late. A touch of wildfire smoke. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Smoky sunshine. Warmer and more humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm & humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Chance of storms LATE in the day. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 86

