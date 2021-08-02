Car crashes into school, driver arrested for OWI

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee County men suffered serious injuries when their car crashed into St. Anne School in Francis Creek overnight Monday. Deputies believe alcohol and speeding were factors, and the driver is facing criminal charges and numerous citations.

The Manitowoc County sheriff says the crash was reported shortly before 1:30 at County Road R and County V. Deputies found a car ran a stop sign at the intersection, crashed into the school, and two men were trapped inside. Jaws of life were needed to get them out of the wreck. A viewer photo sent to Action 2 News shows the car crashed up the side of the steps at an entrance to the school.

The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. Isaiah Miramontes, 21, of Milwaukee, was airlifted to a Green Bay hospital. The driver, Daniel Lepak, 32, of Cudahy, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, but they’re not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office is seeking charges against Lepak of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Great Bodily Harm and Reckless Driving Causing Great Bodily Harm.

Lepak was also cited for Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Possession of Open Intoxicants, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failing to Wear a Seat Belt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reconstructed the crash for the investigation, which is ongoing. The sheriff’s office was assisted by firefighters and first responders from Francis Creek, Manitowoc and Kellnersville, ThedaStar medical helicopter, the Manitowoc County Highway Department, and PK’s Auto.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.