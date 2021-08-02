Brewers put Josh Hader on COVID-19 list after positive test

MILWAUKEE (AP) - All-Star closer Josh Hader has joined the growing collection of Milwaukee Brewers on the COVID-19 injured list.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced before Monday night’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates that Hader tested positive.

The Pirates had their own virus-related issues as they placed pitcher Chad Kuhl on the COVID-19 list after a positive test.

The positive tests mean Hader and Kuhl will miss at least 10 days.

Hader joins teammates Christian Yelich, Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland on the COVID-19 list.

