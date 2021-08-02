Advertisement

Brewers put Josh Hader on COVID-19 list after positive test

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - All-Star closer Josh Hader has joined the growing collection of Milwaukee Brewers on the COVID-19 injured list.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced before Monday night’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates that Hader tested positive.

The Pirates had their own virus-related issues as they placed pitcher Chad Kuhl on the COVID-19 list after a positive test.

The positive tests mean Hader and Kuhl will miss at least 10 days.

Hader joins teammates Christian Yelich, Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland on the COVID-19 list.

