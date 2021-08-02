Air quality advisory in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials have issued a second Air Quality Advisory for the second time in less than a week.

While the last alert was statewide, this advisory covers an area mainly to the north of Highway 10, including Brown, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano and Waupaca Counties. CLICK HERE to see a full list of counties which are included in the advisory.

The advisory has been issued by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) due to smoke coming from wildfires in Canada blowing into the region, which will then elevate fine particle matter concentrations into a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, anyone with respiratory and cardiac problems, as well as those who are doing strenuous outdoor activities for a long period of time.

The advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday.

As Action 2 News reported this past weekend, the previous Air Quality Advisory was also due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada. That advisory started out in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, but moved to a designation which would affect all groups.

According to the DNR, an air quality advisory is issued when the AQI is expected to exceed a value of 100.

The agency states good AQI numerical values range from 0-50, and moderate ranges from 51-100.

Meanwhile, 101-150 is the range for Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, while the Unhealthy range is from 151-200. Officials state when the AQI reaches Unhealthy levels, everyone may begin to experience health effects, and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

