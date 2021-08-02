Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: Looking ahead to August weather, loss of daylight

By David Ernst and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we enter the last full month of summer, meteorologist David Ernst breaks down what we should expect for temperatures and precipitation.

In addition, he shows us how much sunlight we will lose from the beginning to the end of August.

He also goes over the record temperatures - both high and low - as well as how much precipitation we typically see.

You can watch the full segment in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported following fire at Appleton Pick ‘n Save
Crash
Sheriff’s Office: Man severely injured following head-on crash into barricade
Former Packers receiver James Jones visits with Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams and...
Rodgers red hot to start camp
Fond du Lac woman killed while riding bike in Sheboygan County
Police: Alcohol appears to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Software fails to set off tornado sirens in Fond du Lac County during severe weather
Software fails to set off tornado sirens in Fond du Lac County during severe weather
National Night Out: A chance to rebuild trust, relationships after a year of unrest
National Night Out: A chance to rebuild trust, relationships after a year of unrest
Kaukauna teen mows lawns for free through ‘50 Yard Challenge’
Kaukauna teen mows lawns for free through ‘50 Yard Challenge’
INTERVIEW: Troubling COVID-19 pandemic trends
Interview: Medical official discusses troubling pandemic trends