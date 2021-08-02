3 Brilliant Minutes: Looking ahead to August weather, loss of daylight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we enter the last full month of summer, meteorologist David Ernst breaks down what we should expect for temperatures and precipitation.

In addition, he shows us how much sunlight we will lose from the beginning to the end of August.

He also goes over the record temperatures - both high and low - as well as how much precipitation we typically see.

You can watch the full segment in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.