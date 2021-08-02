Advertisement

2-year-old accidentally killed when children get gun in Milwaukee

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a two-year-old child.

Authorities say the boy was shot Sunday afternoon after other children got a hold of a gun and unintentionally fired it.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

A neighbor who lives across the street, Hector Pintor, says the man who was arrested helped him shovel snow when he moved to the neighborhood. Pintor urged people not to make assumptions about the family and what happened. 

