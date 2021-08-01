Advertisement

WI DNR kicks off Operation Deer Watch

"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since 1960, DNR employees have reported location, deer type and the number of deer seen from dawn to dusk for the summer months. These data help to determine the fawn-to-doe ratio and ultimately deer population estimates."(Wisconsin DNR)
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Citizen scientists wanted. The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources launched Operation Deer Watch on Sunday, Aug. 1.

The call to action encourages participants to report deer sightings of bucks, does and fawns between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 in their area, which provides important data for deer management, according to a press release from the WI DNR.

Participants can do this through a computer or smart phone. No registration is required.

The DNR will use this information as insight into reproductive status of deer herds and deer management around Wisconsin, the release said.

The agency also reports that the County Deer Advisory Council uses the data from the survey to plan deer season framework, harvest quotas and permit level recommendations.

Those who wish to participate may print a tally sheet by clicking here.

