Sheriff’s Office: Man severely injured following head-on crash into cement barricade

TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man is recovering from severe head injuries following a crash late Saturday night in the Town of Buchanan.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were sent to County Trunk CE at Buchanan Road at about 11:55 p.m. for a report of a crash involving one vehicle.

When they arrived, they say found a 54-year-old man had been injured, immediately began providing medical attention to him.

Authorities stated the man was alone in the vehicle at the time, and was eventually taken to a hospital.

No information was immediately provided about where the man is from, or his name.

Based on the initial investigation, the Sheriff’s office says the man was driving at a high rate of speed on County Trunk CE at Buchanan Road, and passed multiple vehicles before crashing into a cement median barricade that was surrounded by multiple sand barrels. Authorities say the man crashed into the barricade head-on.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, although the crash is still being investigated, speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which caused the area near County Trunk CE and Buchanan Road to be closed for about two hours.

