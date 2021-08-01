Severe Weather Outbreak - 10 tornadoes touch down across southern Wisconsin Thursday morning
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms produced damaging winds and several tornadoes in the early morning hours of Thursday.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin was hit hard by severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday.
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms intensified as it dropped south across southern Wisconsin Wednesday night. Segments within this line of storms produced damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes. There were numerous reports of damage caused by straight-line winds. One the areas hit hardest by straight-line winds was Watertown, Wisconsin. This is where the line started to bow out, which is an indicator of damaging winds.
Multiple tornadoes also developed within this line of storms in Dane, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan storm damage survey teams have confirmed at least 10 tornadoes touched down Wednesday night across the area. The tenth tornado was an EF-0 confirmed in Jefferson county near Farmington.
According to the NWS in Milwaukee/Sullivan, the most tornadoes that touched down in southern Wisconsin during one single severe weather event is 16, which was on August 18, 2005. The F3 tornado that hit Stoughton, WI in 2005 was part of this tornado outbreak.
Meteorologists with the NWS will continue to go through damage reports and additional surveys and updates may be needed.
Below are the results from the tornado damage surveys. A more detailed overview is available on the National Weather Service website.
Southwest Watertown
Concord to Dousman
Eastern Wales
Western Waukesha
School Section Lake Road
Cross Plains
Time: 12:39AM - 12:44AM
Rating: EF-0
Peak Winds: TBD
Path Length: 0.5 Miles
Max Width: 25 yards
Injuries/Deaths: 0/0
Southeast of Cross Plains
Time: 12:41AM - 12:44AM
Rating: EF-1
Peak Winds: 94 MPH
Path Length: 2.5 Miles
Max Width: 50 Yards
Injuries/Deaths: 0/0
South of Middleton
Time: 12:44AM - 12:47AM
Rating: EF-1
Peak Winds: 93 MPH
Path Length: 2.3 Miles
Max Width: 50 Yards
Injuries/Deaths: 0/0
North of Verona
Time: 12:47AM - 12:57AM
Rating: EF-1
Peak Winds: 93 MPH
Path Length: 3.4 Miles
Max Width: 50 Yards
Injuries/Deaths: 0/0
