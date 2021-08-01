Advertisement

Severe Weather Outbreak - 10 tornadoes touch down across southern Wisconsin Thursday morning

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms produced damaging winds and several tornadoes in the early morning hours of Thursday.
Storm Damage in Dane County - July 29, 2021
Storm Damage in Dane County - July 29, 2021(Dane County Emergency Management)
By Brendan Johnson and James Parish
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin was hit hard by severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday.

Caption

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms intensified as it dropped south across southern Wisconsin Wednesday night. Segments within this line of storms produced damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes. There were numerous reports of damage caused by straight-line winds. One the areas hit hardest by straight-line winds was Watertown, Wisconsin. This is where the line started to bow out, which is an indicator of damaging winds.

Multiple tornadoes also developed within this line of storms in Dane, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan storm damage survey teams have confirmed at least 10 tornadoes touched down Wednesday night across the area. The tenth tornado was an EF-0 confirmed in Jefferson county near Farmington.

Farmington Tornado Survey Result
Farmington Tornado Survey Result(NBC15)

According to the NWS in Milwaukee/Sullivan, the most tornadoes that touched down in southern Wisconsin during one single severe weather event is 16, which was on August 18, 2005. The F3 tornado that hit Stoughton, WI in 2005 was part of this tornado outbreak.

Meteorologists with the NWS will continue to go through damage reports and additional surveys and updates may be needed.

Below are the results from the tornado damage surveys. A more detailed overview is available on the National Weather Service website.

Southwest Watertown

Tornado Survey Results - Southwest Watertown Tornado 7/29/2021
Tornado Survey Results - Southwest Watertown Tornado 7/29/2021(WMTV NBC15)

Concord to Dousman

Tornado Survey Results - Concord to Dousman Tornado 7/29/2021
Tornado Survey Results - Concord to Dousman Tornado 7/29/2021(WMTV NBC15)

Eastern Wales

Tornado Survey Results - Eastern Wales Tornado 7/29/2021
Tornado Survey Results - Eastern Wales Tornado 7/29/2021(WMTV NBC15)

Western Waukesha

Tornado Survey Results - Western Waukesha Tornado 7/29/2021
Tornado Survey Results - Western Waukesha Tornado 7/29/2021(WMTV NBC15)

School Section Lake Road

Tornado Survey Results - School Section Lake Road Tornado 7/29/2021
Tornado Survey Results - School Section Lake Road Tornado 7/29/2021(WMTV NBC15)

Cross Plains

Time: 12:39AM - 12:44AM

Rating: EF-0

Peak Winds: TBD

Path Length: 0.5 Miles

Max Width: 25 yards

Injuries/Deaths: 0/0

Southeast of Cross Plains

Time: 12:41AM - 12:44AM

Rating: EF-1

Peak Winds: 94 MPH

Path Length: 2.5 Miles

Max Width: 50 Yards

Injuries/Deaths: 0/0

South of Middleton

Time: 12:44AM - 12:47AM

Rating: EF-1

Peak Winds: 93 MPH

Path Length: 2.3 Miles

Max Width: 50 Yards

Injuries/Deaths: 0/0

North of Verona

Time: 12:47AM - 12:57AM

Rating: EF-1

Peak Winds: 93 MPH

Path Length: 3.4 Miles

Max Width: 50 Yards

Injuries/Deaths: 0/0

