A righteous ride for motorcycle bikers and families dealing with cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A sunny Sunday morning made for excellent riding weather today, August 1, at Vandervest Harley-Davidson of Green Bay. Especially when it’s to help people fighting cancer and give concrete financial and moral support to their families for the 18th Annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer.

“I’m so damn honored to be part of this,” Jerry Parins, the cruise coordinator and cancer survivor, shared. When speaking to the assembled bikers, he repeatedly said, “thank you all.”

Amy Pruitt, a four-time brain cancer survivor, grabbed the mic from Parins and addressed the hundreds of motorcyclists. “Everybody in the crowd who has not known somebody or been directly affected by cancer - raise their hand,” Pruitt said. “I bet I don’t see one hand go up because this touches everybody. Cancer doesn’t discriminate. Every penny that you put toward this goes back to these families.”

After the impact Parins and the Wisconsin biker community has had on her life, Pruitt and her husband pledged to donate $20,000 to this year’s cruise.

“The money all goes back into the community,” a throat cancer survivor and one of the cruise’s organizers, Greg Roberts, said. “Today for these families, it is just a day to step away. A day to forget about the treatment. A day to forget about their worries and stress. It’s to just see the love and support of the community around them. That’s what we’re here for today.”

“Bikers get a bad name sometimes,” Donna Hebel, an event volunteer and Packerland Hog Chapter member, highlighted. “They’re the most caring, giving people. They’re always there to help somebody. They’re always ready to help their local bikers. They’re very dependable, very trusting people.”

Over the past 18 years, the annual cruise has raised about $2 million for families dealing with cancer. If you’re interested in donating or getting involved, you can visit the Annual Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer website (click here).

