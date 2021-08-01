A MORE COMFORTABLE SUNDAY

After many saw storms yesterday, today will be very different as a drier air mass begins to move in. Winds today will be out of the north and will be a bit on the breezy side, but these north winds are what will keep the humidity low. Other than that, we will see a fair amount of sunshine through scattered puffy clouds.

The work week starts out comfortable, but it will be slightly humid by midweek, and warm & quite humid by late week. There are some small chances for a thundershower on Tuesday, with slightly better chances Friday and Saturday. Somewhere in between a stray is also possible.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NNE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: W BACKING S5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TODAY: Partly sunny skies and lower humidity. Breezy at times. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. VERY SMALL CHANCE of a shower. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. A spotty t’shower possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY. Partly to mostly sunny. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Again, a stray storm chance. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 86

