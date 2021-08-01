LOW HUMIDITY CONTINUES TO BEGIN THE WORK WEEK

The lower humidity you may have noticed today will continue overnight and to begin the work week. We’re in for a seasonably cool night with lows ranging from the upper 40s NORTH into the mid 50s around the Fox Cities and Lakeside. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Monday. It will be comfortable with highs in the middle 70s.

A stray rain shower may develop during the day, but most will stay dry. There’s a little higher chance on Tuesday... but, even then, storms should remain isolated. Tuesday will be slightly warmer, but still comfortable with highs into the lower 80s. Wednesday will feel slightly humid, and again, a stray shower is possible; but no widespread rain is expected.

Thursday will be feeling muggier and highs should get into the middle 80s. There will be a more widespread rain chance across northwestern Wisconsin, but many in the eastern half of the state will have to wait until Friday for a higher chance for rain. Scattered storms should develop again on Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, only lingering rain showers are expected for the morning with the afternoon being dry. The upcoming weekend will be warm and muggy with highs well into the 80s.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: SW/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. LOW: 54

MONDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray shower possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. A spotty storm possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY. Warmer and slightly humid. Stray shower? HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. PM storms northwest. Humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: A lingering shower early, then a mix of sun and clouds. Still humid. HIGH: 86

