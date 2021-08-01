Advertisement

Golfers raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis research

Golfers attend the Chip In Fore MS Golf Outing at Mid Vallee Golf Course in De Pere.
Golfers attend the Chip In Fore MS Golf Outing at Mid Vallee Golf Course in De Pere.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Golfers came together Sunday to play for a cause at Mid Vallee Golf Course.

The Chip In Fore MS Golf Outing was started in 2019 by former pro golfer William “Buddy” Werner as a way to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as a way to raise funds to further research on the disease.

Multiple Sclerosis is a nerve disorder that can lead to numbness and the loss of mobility in certain body parts.

Werner says he got involved in the event after seeing how the disease affected his own family members.

As Action 2 News reported last year, Werner said he lost his aunt to the disease.

“It’s just a day at a time, a battle for MS for a cure, we’re just taking it a day at a time, just like everyone is taking it a day at a time. Just doing something for a good cause and having some fun doing it is what we’re trying to do,” said Werner, the Chairperson for the Chip-In Fore MS Golf Outing.

This marked the third year of the event, and organizers say they raised more money this year than the past two years combined.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the disease.

Missed the event but want to donate to the cause? You can do so by heading to this website.

