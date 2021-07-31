STORMS RETURN SATURDAY, THEN A QUIETER PATTERN KICKS IN...

A cold front dropping into the North could trigger some storms across areas near the Wisconsin-Michigan border this morning. As the front drops to the south throughout the day, the rest of us will see scattered storms this afternoon and evening. There is a chance a few storms in the afternoon into early evening could be strong - Possibly an isolated severe storm in there somewhere. It will also be a bit more humid today with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday, near 80 degrees. As the front departs tonight, north winds bring the return of some cooler, much drier air for Sunday. Sunday will be a nicer day with dry conditions expected.

Next week starts out comfortable, but it will be slightly humid by midweek, and warm & quite humid by late week. There may be some pop-up storms as the warmth and humidity returns.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

SUNDAY: N 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Slightly humid, breezy at times. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Seasonable with partly to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Breezy at times. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. A spotty t’shower possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY. Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit more humid. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Again, a stray storm chance. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 84

