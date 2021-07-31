Rodgers red hot to start camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers receiver James Jones, now an analyst for NFL Network, visited Packers practice on Saturday. Forgive him if he has seen this before. Despite this being the 4th straight day of non-padded practices (the longest stretch of camp), and despite missing the entire offseason program, Aaron Rodgers was zipping and dropping dimes all over the field.

On Friday, he was a red zone maestro. Saturday, it was deep balls and tight windows. For the second day in a row, rookie first round pick Eric Stokes was victimized by Davante Adams. This time, a slick double move provided Rodgers all the room he needed to drop one in the bucket down the left sideline for a would be touchdown. To say Rodgers has looked sharp in training camp would be an understatement.

“I mean shoot. Aaron, his accuracy, and you see it show up in practice, it’s just the little things that you sometime take for granted,” said Matt LaFleur before Saturday’s practice. “The little run alerts and just how perfect the ball placement is to allow these guys to get the max yardage on whatever it is. So yeah, he is so accurate and he’s got great anticipation...he’s a special talent.”

Defenders love new coordinator Barry:

It’s still too early to see many of the differences between Joe Barry’s defense and the oneMike Pettine ran the last 3 seasons. But the new defensive coordinator sure acts much differently around his players, who love the 51-year old’s energy. And sometimes, it shows up in unexpected situations, according to All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.

“The other day in the defensive meeting room he showed us an example of him tackling the air, and he hit the ground and tackled the air. It was amazing to see, he got right back up and his glasses were still on his shirt; he’s just cool man.”

“True statement, ridiculous,” remembers linebacker Rashan Gary, a high energy guy himself. “(Barry is a) High energy guy, I love him. And he challenges us to be consistent and if we don’t have the juice one day, he’s bringing it.” Something safey Darnell Savage also appreciates. “You love being around just high energy because they force you to be the same, especially during this time because camp can get to a point where it becomes more so mental than physical. So when you have a guy that is constantly pushing to get 1-percent better each day, that is one of the phrases that he uses; it’s like a competition, can we match his energy today or can we surpass it.”

Day 4 Notes:

- Saturday’s 1 hour and 47 minute practice concluded a stretch of 4 straight days with practice, the only such stretch in camp.

- The Packers will take Sunday off, as mandated by the NFL

- The team will practice Monday at 10:10am, but won’t be in pads until Tuesday’s practice at the same time

- 2020 6th round pick, OL Simon Stepaniak, has been place on the reserve/retired list. Stepaniak suffered a torn ACL in December of 2019. He spent most of his rookie season on the reserve list.

