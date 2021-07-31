Report: Bucks’ Portis declining player option, to become free agent

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports say Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis will become a free agent.

Portis, who was nicknamed Bobby Buckets by Milwaukee Bucks fans this past season, is declining a $3.8 million player option, and will become a free agent, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, who reportedly spoke with Portis’ agent.

ESPN also reports the most the team can offer Portis is the $5.9 million exception.

As @BobbyMarks42 says, the most Bucks can offer Portis is the $5.9M exception. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2021

Portis helped the Bucks clinch the NBA Championship earlier this month, the first time the team won the championship in 50 years.

