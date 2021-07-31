Advertisement

Report: Bucks’ Portis declining player option, to become free agent

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts after dunking during the first half of Game 5 of the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts after dunking during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports say Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis will become a free agent.

Portis, who was nicknamed Bobby Buckets by Milwaukee Bucks fans this past season, is declining a $3.8 million player option, and will become a free agent, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, who reportedly spoke with Portis’ agent.

ESPN also reports the most the team can offer Portis is the $5.9 million exception.

Portis helped the Bucks clinch the NBA Championship earlier this month, the first time the team won the championship in 50 years.

