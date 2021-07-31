Police: Alcohol appears to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say although a fatal motorcycle crash on Friday night in Hortonville is still being investigated, they believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

According to Hortonville Police, officers were called to S. Nash Street/County Road M at about 9:06 p.m. Friday for a report of a single motorcycle crash.

Officials say the crash scene was just south of Honeysuckle Drive.

When they arrived, crews found a 45-year-old man had been ejected from the motorcycle. Officers say based on their initial investigation, the man had been traveling south on Nash Street and wasn’t able to make a turn in the roadway, causing the bike to then go into a ditch.

Police say the man was flown by ThedaStar Air Medical to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The man’s name has not been released.

According to police, the area of S. Nash Street between Honeysuckle Drive and R and D Road was closed for about three hours while officers recreated the crash.

