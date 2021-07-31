Packers’ Stepaniak placed on reserve/retired list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A recent addition to the Green Bay Packers has been added to the team’s reserve/retired list.

On Saturday afternoon, the team announced Guard Simon Stepaniak has been placed on the list.

Stepaniak was selected by the team during the sixth round of the 2020 draft.

The team states Stepaniak did not play in a game last season as a rookie due to his injury.

6th round pick in 2020 coming back from ACL tear suffered at end of senior season at Indiana; spent most of rookie season in reserve list https://t.co/2Mre8uxC0P — Chris Roth (@rothchris) July 31, 2021

The Packers announced that OL Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire. The sixth-round pick (No. 209 overall) in 2020 was coming off ACL surgery when he came into the league and didn't play at all as a rookie. He was on the field when camp started but was absent the last two days. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 31, 2021

