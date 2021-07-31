Advertisement

Packers’ Stepaniak placed on reserve/retired list

Packers Logo
Packers Logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A recent addition to the Green Bay Packers has been added to the team’s reserve/retired list.

On Saturday afternoon, the team announced Guard Simon Stepaniak has been placed on the list.

Stepaniak was selected by the team during the sixth round of the 2020 draft.

The team states Stepaniak did not play in a game last season as a rookie due to his injury.

