Outagamie County opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations is opening inside the Fox River Mall.

Outagamie County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard are partnering on the clinic, located near Scheels. It’ll operate on select dates between August 2 and September 2, from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M., though hours may vary. Get a list of dates on the Outagamie County website.

You don’t need an appointment, insurance, or identification to receive the vaccine.

The clinic will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Children 12 to 17 need to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for their age group.

