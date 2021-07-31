No injuries reported during Kaukauna garage fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish flames at a Kaukauna garage Friday night, adding no one was injured during the incident.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews were called to the 1900 block of Augustine Street at 9 p.m. for a report of a garage fire.

Officials say the garage was detached from the home, and when crews arrived, they found it was filled with smoke, but were able to quickly put out the fire.

Damage to the building and the contents inside the garage is estimated to be at $40,000.

Fire officials say the family will be able to stay in their home.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

