A MORE COMFORTABLE SUNDAY

A cold front dropping across the state sparked scattered storms Saturday afternoon. As the front departs tonight,storms end and north winds bring the return of some cooler, much drier air for Sunday. Sunday will be also be breezy and cooler with a fair amount of sunshine.

Next week starts out comfortable, but it will be slightly humid by midweek, and warm & quite humid by late week. There are some small chances for a thundershower Tuesday, with slightly better chances Friday and Saturday. Somewhere in between a stray is also possible.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NNE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

MONDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Spotty storms end early. Partly cloudy, but smokey haze. Humidity slowly drops. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Breezy at times. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. VERY SMALL CHANCE of a shower. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. A spotty t’shower possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY. Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit more humid. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Again, a stray storm chance. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 85

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.