Helicopter hits power line, crashes into cornfield

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP Wis. (WMTV) - A helicopter crashed into a cornfield Saturday in Randolph Township after attempting to go under high power lines.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a helicopter that had gone down in a cornfield.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter was crop dusting when it attempted to go under high power lines. The helicopter struck the power lines before crashing a short distance beyond.

The crash involved a single occupant, the pilot, who was removed and treated by Randolph EMS and Beaver Dam Paramedics. The pilot was later transported to the hospital by medical helicopter with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Aviation Administration.

