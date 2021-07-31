Advertisement

Fond du Lac woman killed while riding bike in Sheboygan County

(WSAZ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GREENBUSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Fond du Lac woman is dead after she was hit while riding her bike in Sheboygan County.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the address of W8691 County Road U just before 10 a.m. Saturday for a report of a car vs. bicycle crash.

When they arrived, authorities say they found two bicyclists - identified as a male and a female - were headed east on County U from Forest Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Saint Cloud man was also eastbound, and went around the male bicyclist, but didn’t see the woman after re-entering the lane of traffic.

That’s when authorities say the vehicle hit the woman, identified as a 54-year-old Fond du Lac woman.

The age of the male bicyclist was not immediately released.

Authorities say they will release the names of everyone involved at a later time, adding the incident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Rodgers openness after months of dodging questions and stepping away from the lime light has...
Rodgers’ honest press conference changes fans’ opinions
Fox Crossing Police investigate a fatal stabbing. July 26, 2021.
Boyfriend arrested for stabbing woman to death in Fox Crossing
Your help is needed in finding two La Crosse County homicide suspects.
Sheriff: 3 dead at Wisconsin quarry were shot over $600 debt

Latest News

2 more Brewers positive for virus; Strickland, Cousins out
Plane Crash graphic
Small plane crash in Hartford cornfield sends 2 to hospital
Calm Water Surface
Milwaukee man dies after being pulled from the lake
No injuries reported during Kaukauna garage fire