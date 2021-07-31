Fond du Lac woman killed while riding bike in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF GREENBUSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Fond du Lac woman is dead after she was hit while riding her bike in Sheboygan County.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the address of W8691 County Road U just before 10 a.m. Saturday for a report of a car vs. bicycle crash.

When they arrived, authorities say they found two bicyclists - identified as a male and a female - were headed east on County U from Forest Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Saint Cloud man was also eastbound, and went around the male bicyclist, but didn’t see the woman after re-entering the lane of traffic.

That’s when authorities say the vehicle hit the woman, identified as a 54-year-old Fond du Lac woman.

The age of the male bicyclist was not immediately released.

Authorities say they will release the names of everyone involved at a later time, adding the incident is still being investigated.

