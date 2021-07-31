Advertisement

Day Three Takeaways from Packers Training Camp

Adams beat rookie cornerback and first-round draft pick Eric Stokes for a touchdown during a red-zone period.
By Associated Press and Adriana Torres
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - With four practices in as many days to start training camp, coach Matt LaFleur conducted a lighter workout Friday. They’ll ratchet up the intensity on Saturday, take their first day off on Sunday and put on the pads on Monday. … On Thursday, the NFL reported 19 of the NFL’s 32 teams had vaccination rates of at least 90%. As of Thursday, LaFleur said the Packers were still trying to get to the league goal of 85%. … New offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, who started every game for the Tennessee Titans last season, grew up a Bears fan in Chicago. “Hate’s a strong word but, obviously, growing up a Bears fan, I was very aware of the rivalry,” Kelly said. … Adams beat rookie cornerback and first-round draft pick Eric Stokes for a touchdown during a red-zone period. The No. 1 offense directed by Rodgers scored touchdowns on four consecutive plays during that drill.

