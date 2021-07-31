Advertisement

Christopher Davis talks about goals as Green Bay police chief

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christopher Davis says he aims to start working as Green Bay’s next police chief by the end of September.

As we reported Thursday, Davis was chosen from among four finalists, including two members of the Green Bay Police Department.

He talked with Action 2 News, describing what he sees for the city as he steps into his new role.

“My vision for the profession and for the GBPD is one where it’s a department that works with its community to solve the big, complex public safety issues that we have and make Green Bay the safest city it can be. It’s a department that upholds and protects the rights of those it serves, and it’s a department that’s a great place to work.”

Davis is currently deputy chief for the Portland (Ore.) Bureau of Police.

“Portland and Green Bay are two very different places, but you know Green Bay is challenged with some of the same things that every police agency in the country is right now.

“As a profession, we still have some progress to make in terms of our relationship and our legitimacy in the community. I think the Green Bay Police Department is in a better place than a lot of others. I know Green Bay is struggling a little bit with a pretty concerning uptick in gun violence and some other violent crimes, and certainly i strongly believe in community policing and the value of community policing in solving some of those issues.”

Davis succeeds Andrew Smith, who retired in April.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
NWS: Ripon damage caused by strong straight-line winds
Delta variant accounts for 79% of COVID-19 samples tested in Wisconsin
FILE
Green Bay area woman killed, 4 others injured in Brown County crash
Rodgers openness after months of dodging questions and stepping away from the lime light has...
Rodgers’ honest press conference changes fans’ opinions
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Adriana Torres reports from Packers Training Camp
Takeaways from Day 3 of Packers Training Camp
Oneida pow wow
COVID-19 concerns cancel Oneida Pow Wow
Visiting the Greater Green Bay Downtown YWCA during one of their summer camp session boasted a...
Mental health impact of United Nations International Day of Friendship
Christopher Davis, chosen as next Green Bay police chief
New chief explains vision for Green Bay police