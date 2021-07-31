Christopher Davis talks about goals as Green Bay police chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christopher Davis says he aims to start working as Green Bay’s next police chief by the end of September.

As we reported Thursday, Davis was chosen from among four finalists, including two members of the Green Bay Police Department.

He talked with Action 2 News, describing what he sees for the city as he steps into his new role.

“My vision for the profession and for the GBPD is one where it’s a department that works with its community to solve the big, complex public safety issues that we have and make Green Bay the safest city it can be. It’s a department that upholds and protects the rights of those it serves, and it’s a department that’s a great place to work.”

Davis is currently deputy chief for the Portland (Ore.) Bureau of Police.

“Portland and Green Bay are two very different places, but you know Green Bay is challenged with some of the same things that every police agency in the country is right now.

“As a profession, we still have some progress to make in terms of our relationship and our legitimacy in the community. I think the Green Bay Police Department is in a better place than a lot of others. I know Green Bay is struggling a little bit with a pretty concerning uptick in gun violence and some other violent crimes, and certainly i strongly believe in community policing and the value of community policing in solving some of those issues.”

Davis succeeds Andrew Smith, who retired in April.

