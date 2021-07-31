Advertisement

Breweries create pop-up beer garden in Green Bay park

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night, two breweries came together to offer a unique experience in a Green Bay park.

The Brown County Park Department partnered with Stillmank Brewery and Ahnapee Brewery for a beer garden at Pamperin Park.

The event was family-friendly with live music and games. Dogs were also welcomed.

This is the first year the beer garden will be in the park and the first time food trucks were invited.

Although the event started at 3 in the afternoon, people were already at the park at 2 o’clock waiting for things to kick off.

“With the playground nearby, the beautiful Duck Creek, the garden areas that we have, and then just blending it together with some live music and local breweries food trucks and just games and fun, it was the perfect blend for a summer party,” Nicole Hilker, business manager for Brown County Park Department, said.

Money raised by the event will go toward future park projects.

