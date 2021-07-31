Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory until Sunday afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says an Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the entire state until 12 p.m. Sunday due to smoke moving into the region from wildfires in Canada.

The agency says while the smoke is expected to mostly impact the northern half of Wisconsin, a secondary smoke plume is expected to travel behind a cold front that will move north-to-south across the state Saturday afternoon into the early morning hours on Sunday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued statewide until noon Sunday (8/1). pic.twitter.com/Q7snXJM1a2 — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) July 31, 2021

This will cause Air Quality Index values for PM2.5 to rise into a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those groups, according to the DNR are children, the elderly, anyone with respiratory and cardiac problems, as well as anyone who will be doing strenuous outdoor activities for a long period of time.

According to the agency, an air quality advisory is issued when the AQI is expected to exceed a value of 100.

The agency states good AQI numerical values range from 0-50, and moderate ranges from 51-100.

Meanwhile, 101-150 is the range for Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, while the Unhealthy range is from 151-200. Officials state when the AQI reaches Unhealthy levels, everyone may begin to experience health effects, and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the DNR listed the AQI for Brown and Outagamie Counties as 165 and 168, respectively. Meanwhile the agency listed the AQI for Vilas and Forest Counties was listed as 133 and 118, respectively.

EPA has assigned a specific color to each AQI category to make it easier for people to understand quickly whether air pollution is reaching unhealthy levels in their communities. (Environmental Protection Agency)

