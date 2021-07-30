WEATHER TALK: Important feature of First Alert Weather app used during storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When severe weather is threatening you in Ripon, you don’t want to know the weather for Marinette. During Thursday’s overnight storms, the First Alert Weather team was providing updated video forecasts specific to people in the storms’ paths.

While WBAY Weather app users in the Fox Valley were warned about a cluster of storms headed their way, and people in Shawano County were warned about a storm bearing down on them, our weather app users elsewhere would’ve seen a different forecast.

Brad Spakowitz recaps the storm and pulls back the curtain to show you how the First Alert Weather team creates videos targeted to WBAY Weather app users in specific areas.

The WBAY First Alert Weather app is free for Apple and Android phones and tablets on the App Store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

