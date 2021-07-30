STORMS RETURN SATURDAY, THEN QUICKLY LEAVE

Late tonight, a cold front drops down out of the north bringing some predawn thunderstorms for areas near the Wisconsin-Michigan border. As the front drops southward the rest of us get some scattered storms tomorrow. There is a chance of few storms in the afternoon into early evening could be strong - Possibly an isolated severe storm in there somewhere. Tomorrow will also be a bit more humid once again and warmer with 80s returning. As the front departs Saturday night, northwest winds bring the return of some cooler, much drier air for Sunday. Coming with it will be plenty of sun!

Next week starts out comfortable, but it will be slightly humid by midweek, and warm & quite humid by late week. There may be some pop-up storms as the warmth and humidity returns.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

SUNDAY: N 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Late storms north. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Slightly humid, breezy at times. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Seasonable with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Breezy at times. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Still sunny and nice. Slightly warmer. A spotty t’shower possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY. Some sun. Warm and a bit more humid. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Again, a stray storm chance. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 84

