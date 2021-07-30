Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The son of a Dane Co. man recently charged with killing his father, Bart Halderson, could soon face a second first-degree homicide after remains discovered earlier this month were identified as Krista Halderson, Bart’s wife.

On Friday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Krista Halderson’s remains were located in the Town of Roxbury. As a result, its investigators have asked the District Attorney’s Office to add a second first-degree homicide charges, as well as charges of hiding and mutilating a corpse, against Chandler Halderson, who already faces the same allegations stemming from his father’s death.

Krista Halderson (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

“We have kept the Halderson family in our thoughts and prayers throughout this investigation and we extend our continued sympathies to them today. We ask that everyone allow them to grieve this tremendous loss with the utmost respect and dignity,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.

The discovery of Krista Halderson’s remains were first revealed in the criminal complaint filed against the 23-year-old in the investigation into Bart Halderson’s death. According to the complaint, the remains were found on July 14 not far from Old Hwy. 60, along the Wisconsin River. At the time, the remains, which were described as a “portion of (a) unidentified human” had not been identified.

Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday in Dane County. (NBC15)

The Sheriff’s Office’s latest update comes two days after Chandler Halderson appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on the original homicide charge. In a brief appearance, he waived the hearing and had his arraignment set for mid-August.

In Friday’s news conference, Barrett did not indicate when he expected the new charges would be added. A check of the Dane Co. jail inmate list early Friday afternoon showed no new counts at that time.

MORE REMAINS FOUND

Barrett did note Friday that investigators found more human remains on Bart and Krista Halderson’s property as the search of their home continues. Those remains have not been identified and Barrett did not say if they were found inside the house or outdoors.

Dive teams are also still searching a pond near the Halderson’s home, Barrett added. Last week, they along with a cadaver dog were spotted combing the pond, which was eventually drained, for evidence in the case. An additional search of a waste management landfill in Watertown wrapped up Wednesday.

“This has been a time consuming and exhaustive investigation and I want to commend the hard work and dedication of our Sheriff’s Office personnel, along with everyone who has stepped up to assist us,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said during the news conference.

On July 12, authorities confirmed remains that had been found in the Town of Cottage Grove belonged to Bart Halderson. Shortly afterwards, his son, who had been arrested for allegedly lying to investigators, was arrested on the homicide count.

The now-double homicide investigation began a little more than three weeks ago, when Chandler Halderson reported his parents missing. Authorities said a family member had last seen the couple on July 1 at their home. One of Krista Halderson’s coworkers told investigators that she did not show up for her scheduled shift the next day.

When reporting his parents missing, Chandler allegedly told investigators his parents and an unknown couple had left the Friday, July 2, to visit their cabin in White Lake for the Fourth of July weekend. Immediately following the missing persons report, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reached out to their counterparts in Langlade Co. who checked the cabin’s property but found no one there.

Barrett previously had explained that as investigators continued interviewing the Haldersons’ family, friends, and neighbors, they developed information that led them to the location where the remains were found.

