Sheriff: 3 dead at Wisconsin quarry were shot over $600 debt

Your help is needed in finding two La Crosse County homicide suspects.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say three men who were found dead at the entrance of a quarry in western Wisconsin were forced to kneel on the ground and shot multiple times over a $600 debt.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said Thursday that 44-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have each been charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Wolf said two workers discovered the bodies of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney shortly before 5 a.m. on July 23 outside the Romskog Quarry by two workers. The quarry is about 14 miles northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

