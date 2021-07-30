Ripon neighbors surprise city workers with sweet treats

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Amidst the chaos of cleaning up, Ripon community members took the time to say thank you to city workers with sweet treats.

Thursday, Sweet and Saulty Ice Cream Parlor took quick action in passing out ice cream treats around town. Renee Saul, one of the owners said if they didn’t hand out the free ice cream, it would have all gone into the garbage as they didn’t have power to keep it cold.

“So we were able to pass out what we knew we were going to lose, and also when we saw city workers we were like, ‘Here, have some ice cream sandwiches,’” Saul said. “At first they were like no no no, and we were like yes yes yes because otherwise it is going in the garbage and we would rather if someone ate it.”

They did make sure to save their lemon sorbet in a generator-powered freezer. The sorbet was needed for a special fundraiser Friday afternoon for Lilah Mueller.

Lilah was diagnosed with Mucopolysaccharidosis maroteaux-lamy at the age of 1. MPS is a progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred and eventually waste away. It’s a rare condition that only affects about 120 people in America.

Now 6 years old, Lilah spends every Thursday behind her lemonade stand, raising money for MPS while she gets her needed infusions.

“We do it every Thursday because it’s her infusion day, so she is hooked up to a pump for about 4 hours and the lemonade stand is something fun for her to do,” Kimber Heiling, Lilah’s mom, said.

All lemonade is freshly squeezed by Lilah and her family. They’ve had the lemonade stand for three years.

Already this year, Lilah has raised $2,200 for her cause.

“We have a wonderful community here in Ripon. Ever since Lilah’s diagnosis we’ve had so much support and so many people reach out and it’s just been amazing,” Heiling said.

This Thursday, Lilah wasn’t able to set up her lemonade stand due to the storm. Instead, her family spent the day offering their fresh lemonade to those working on cleaning up around town.

“We drove down there and handed them some lemonade, and Lilah said it made her feel really good to do that, so we went down to the fire station with a few glasses of lemonade, too,” Heiling said.

Firday afternoon, Lilah set up her lemonade stand downtown at the Sweet And Saulty Ice Cream Parlor to raise even more with special lemon sorbet ice cream floats.

The parlor donated all the ice cream to Lilah for her cause.

